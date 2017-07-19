Jessica Alba Baby News: Actress Pregnant With Third Child

Reuters/Mike Segar Actress and founder of the Honest Company Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards.

Baby number three is on the way for Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren. Fans reacted to her social media post on Monday, July 17 where the actress showed off her pregnant figure.

The mother of two noted how her third baby has tipped the balance of her home, as she posted a picture on Instagram of herself along with her two kids, 9-year-old Honor and 5-year-old Haven. The kids and their mom were holding balloons in the shape of numbers up in the air, with Alba holding number 3.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard#herewegoagain #blessed," the actress joked in the caption she wrote for the Instagram post.

This post just confirmed what many fans and followers were curious about when the 36-year-old businesswoman was spotted during her vacation in Oahu, Hawaii. Alba was seen with a noticeable baby bump as she wore a bikini, shawl and hat during her trip, according to Us Magazine.

The "Mechanic: Resurrection" star makes sure that she has ample time to bond with her daughters, even as she remains busy with her obligations and while running the Honest Company, which she co-founded.

To do so, she makes it a point to bring Honor or Haven with her in her trips, as she shared with Us Weekly. "I go on so many business trips, and they're usually two to three days. I'll bring just one at a time and it'll be like, 'Mom's gonna bring you on a special trip,'" Alba explained.

This way, she finds time to sleep with her kids, enjoy movies and share meals with them even as she deals with her busy business schedule.

Alba and producer Cash Warren met in 2005 on the set of "Fantastic Four." They got married in Beverly Hills after dating for three years.