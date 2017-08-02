Jessica Biel Worries That Son With Justin Timberlake Might Get Into Show Business

Jessica Biel's 2-year-old son with husband Justin Timberlake is already showing creative potential. The mom and actress, however, admitted that she is worried about Silas going into show business.

Biel acknowledged that Silas could pursue an entertainment career when the time comes. With both parents working as artists, Biel knows there's a high possibility that her son will go down the same path and this worries her big time.

"You'd never want your kid to feel rejection the way you sometimes feel in the business, or feel that they're being compared to someone else or have to look a certain way," Biel confessed.

She also worries about the pressures that are common in show business. As a mom, she only wants her son to be happy and not be criticized, which celebrities often endure.

Biel and her husband, however, started their entertainment careers at a young age so she felt the support of her parents early on. Despite this, she confessed that the mom in her might have a hard time giving Silas her blessing and support if he one day says he would like to try showbiz.

"It's hard to say yes, because it's such an intense experience," the star of "The Sinner" said. "I would say, 'Please, finish high school. Go to college. Then do whatever you want to do.'"

Meanwhile, Biel's new TV show, "The Sinner," will debut on USA Network this Wednesday, Aug. 2. The eight-episode psychological suspense drama features a dark side to her character, Cora Bender.

Timberlake is already raving over his wife's performance in the series. In a post on Instagram, Timberlake said, "It's like nothing I've seen her in before, and she's incredible in the role."

"The Sinner" is based on the book written by Petra Hammesfahr. Cora, a loving mom and wife, is the main suspect in a violent crime and one detective, played by Bill Pullman, will uncover her unexpected past.