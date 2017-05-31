'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News: Latest Set Photos Show Jessica and Patsy in Trouble with the Law

New set photos from "Jessica Jones" season 2 spell trouble for Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and her BFF, Patsy (Rachael Taylor).

REUTERS/Steve MarcusActress Krysten Ritter (L) listens to Brazilian actor Wagner Moura during a Netflix keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2016.

Season 1 saw Patsy desperate to be part of the action and become a hero like her best friend. Considering her arc in "The Defenders," it is currently unknown if she will take on the role of Hellcat (similar to the comic books) in the second season of "Jessica Jones."

Set photos from the upcoming season have been leaked online and they show Jessica and Patsy getting in trouble with the law. The duo end up being detained by the police — a familiar sight since it's not the first time she had issues with the authorities.

The images do not give away too much, but based on Jessica's worried reaction, chances are the situation is serious enough. It also appears that more than one of her pals are in trouble, as Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) can be seen in one of the photos.

To date, further details about the show's next installment are being kept under wraps. The only new cast member joining this season is Oscar-nominated actress Janet McTeer, who will be portraying a mysterious character who will have a major impact on the titular heroine's life.

Since the identity of the new villain has yet to be announced, some fans suspect that Will Simpson aka Nuke (Wil Traval) might be the next big bad. It is also expected that McTeer's character will become part of the mysterious IGH organization, which is tied to Jessica's powers.

Production for the upcoming installment, which will all be directed by female directors, is set to continue until September of this year.

The second season of "Jessica Jones" is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.