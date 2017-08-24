'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News, Release Date: New Episodes to Dig Deeper Into Jessica's Heart

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones 'Jessica Jones' will return for a second season in 2018 on Netflix.

The next season of "Jessica Jones" will explore more of why Jessica is the way she is, according to her portrayer, Krysten Ritter. That means that when the Marvel series returns for its sophomore season, fans can expect it to get just as personal as the debut season, except that this time, the new episodes will dig deeper into her heart and not her mind.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Ritter said that even the source material featured a lot of things happening to her character. "You feel for her. ... Every time, you're just like, 'Ugh, she's been through so much.' Yet she still fights. Which is what we love about her."

Ritter revealed that while the first season focused more on what was running inside Jessica's head, the upcoming season would explore her heart. According to her, the writers of the series have dug deeper into Jessica's emotions, making the new season feel as big, impactful and personal as the first season.

"Jessica Jones" season 1 was released in 2015 and followed Jessica as she confronted her controlling ex-boyfriend—Kilgrave, who was capable of manipulating the minds of people and making them do what he wanted them to do. In the debut season, Kilgrave made Jessica kill Reva, Luke Cage's wife, without her knowing. Towards the end of the season, the female superhero managed to take down Kilgrave.

Recently, Ritter spoke about the upcoming season of the series and revealed that there was going to be more depth in it as Jessica deals with the Kilgrave aftermath. She also said that in season 2, Jessica will keep her circle small as she's always been a loner.

"She keeps her circle small because she doesn't want people in her life, so there's no textbook on how to deal with new popularity or new eyes on you," she told Bustle.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will premiere sometime in 2018.