'Jessica Jones' Season 2 News, Release Date: Set Photos Hint at Female Superhero's New Romance

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Netflix announced the renewal of "Jessica Jones" for a second season back in January 2016.

A new batch of set photos for "Jessica Jones" season 2 hint of a new romance for the Defender. In the first season of the Marvel series, the female lead enjoyed an on-off affair with her fellow superhero, Luke Cage. If the new images from the upcoming season are anything to go by, however, it looks like the fan-favorite character will have a relationship with someone else.

The new set photos surfaced on Tumblr over the weekend and featured Krysten Ritter's character passionately kissing an unidentified man who had curly hair. Although the identity of the man she was with remains unknown, anyone can be certain that he is not Luke Cage.

There are speculations that the man in the photo might be one of the characters who will be joining the show's roster in season 2. Some rumors also point out that he could be Marvel character Otis Johnson, who is described as having the same indestructible quality as Luke Cage.

Meanwhile, the photos also showed Jessica Jones not wearing her iconic leather jacket and donning a more casual outfit. It remains to be seen why that is so, but one possibility is that season 2 is said to have a lot of flashback scenes and this could be one of them. The photos where the female superhero is not in her usual attire might be just depicting one of those scenes where she is not yet one of the Defenders.

Previously, Ritter teased that the upcoming installment will have a high binge factor as it shapes up to be as entrancing as the first season. The new season is also said to include flashback scenes showing Jessica Jones' life before she became a superhero.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 premieres in 2018. Before that, the female superhero will appear on "The Defenders," which starts airing on Aug. 18 on Netflix.