'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers News: Jessica and Trish Reunite in First Set Photos

Ahead of its release, "Jessica Jones" has made a new batch of set photos from its sophomore season available, and these feature the characters of Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor. Jessica and Trish are back together in the new images, and although the snaps offer great looks at the two characters, they do not reveal much as to what fans can expect from them in the upcoming season.

FACEBOOK/ Jessica JonesRachael Taylor as Trish Walker in “Jessica Jones”

The production for "Jessica Jones" season 2 reportedly kicked off a few weeks ago, but it was not until now that the first batch of set photos for the new season surfaced. The photos were posted on Tumblr by an account named MCU Filming, and while they do not offer much information about the plot of season 2, they offer glimpses at the two female leads.

It can be recalled that the debut season of the hit series heavily centered on the return of Kilgrave and Jessica's journey. As Jessica dealt with his coming, Trish was dragged into the situation as her friend brought her into the fold. Since then, Jessica and Trish have worked closely with each other in taking down the villain. Season 1 also saw Trish pair up with Frank Simpson, more commonly known as Nuke, before the latter eventually turned to the other side and became a traitor.

The end of the previous season found Kilgrave dead after being killed by Jessica. However, a major threat still awaits her since Frank is still out there. Given the events leading up to the season 1 finale, it is safe to assume that he is now the antagonist in season 2. Although his exact role in the upcoming installment remains unknown, fans can expect him to play a major part in the new episodes of the show.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 does not have a premiere date yet, but Marvel fans still have a lot to look forward to prior to its release. Jessica and Trish will reunite in "The Defenders," which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 18.