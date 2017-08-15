'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: David Tennant's Kilgrave Returns Next Season

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones David Tennant reprises his role as the menacing villain Kilgrave in "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) may have succeeded in killing her greatest nemesis Kilgrave (David Tennant) in "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 1, but the mind-controlling mutant will return in the show's sophomore season.

Entertainment Weekly confirms that the "Doctor Who" alum will return in the sophomore season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" on Netflix. But the details about his involvement in the show remain under wraps.

The announcement came despite the previous statement of showrunner Melissa Rosenberg in her January 2016 interview with E! News that seemed to have shut down hopes about Tennant's return to the show.

"Sure, when you have David Tennant, you want him around forever. He's such an extraordinary character and one of the loveliest people you'd ever want to work with. But the show is called Jessica Jones and the story is about Jessica's arc and how does that play out in its best form?" Rosenberg stated.

Since Kilgrave was killed in the finale of the show's first season, it can be speculated that he will be back to play with Jessica's mind as a ghost from her painful past and torture her just like what he did during the first season. He might also be back in a series of flashbacks during the time when he was still holding Jessica as his prisoner.

Reports also speculate that Kilgrave's spawn called the Purple Children might also be introduced in "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2, which could also launch his return. He might also be resurrected from the dead.

Aside from Ritter and Tennant, the second season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" will also star Rachel Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Leah Gibson as Ingrid, and J.R. Ramirez as Oscar. Janet McTeer is also cast in an undisclosed role that reportedly has a major impact on Jessica's life next season.

Netflix will release "Marvel's Jessica Jones" season 2 in 2018.