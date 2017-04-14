'Jessica Jones' Season 2: Series Finds Its New Big Bad?

As the production for the "Punisher" series concludes, filming for another Marvel Netflix series begins. Krysten Ritter is back in her iconic leather jacket for a new round of buttkicking in "Jessica Jones" season 2.

(Photo: Netflix)Kristen Ritter as Jessica Jones.

The cast and crew are back at the Broadway Stages in Long Island City in New York to begin shooting new episodes for the Netflix series, which received critical acclaim in its freshman run.

Prior to the filming, Tony Award-winning actress Janet McTeer was cast to play a mystery role in "Jessica Jones" season 2. Nothing was revealed about her character except that she will have "an enormous impact on Jessica's life."

Her casting started speculations though. The most popular theory is that she will play the role of the big bad this season and that she might bring to the small screen the comic book character Typhoid Mary, who is known as a villain of Daredevil in the comics.

Slash Film believes that this is entirely possible since "Jessica Jones" season 1 antagonist Kilgrave (David Tennant) was also an enemy of The Man without Fear.

The site also believes that with the second season directed by female directors, it would make sense if the villain was also female.

For now, however, the folks behind the show would like to keep the identity of McTeer's character in "Jessica Jones" season 2 a secret.

Marvel TV head Joseph Loeb promises she will be a great addition to "Jessica Jones" season 2 in the sense that she fits the show's vibe really well.

"We are so fortunate to have an actress of Janet's talent and stature join what is already an incredible cast," the Marvel executive said via Entertainment Weekly.

"Our second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones aims to capture what audiences loved about our first, and Janet will be key to achieving that goal," he went on to say.

Although filming is well underway, "Jessica Jones" season 2 is not expected to be released until next year.