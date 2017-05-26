'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica, Luke Choose Friendship Over Love?

Fans of Luke (Mike Colter) and Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will be disappointed to find out that the couple may opt to stay friends rather than be lovers in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Previously, it was teased the new installment would be darker and more sinister than the last. In August, executive producer Melissa Rosenberg hinted to Entertainment Weekly that what they have prepared for Jessica is nothing short of an emotional torture. The heroine is expected to deal with her post-traumatic stress disorder because of Kilgrave's (David Tennant) mind control. She also wants answers to the questions plaguing her existence, specifically the days she spent in the hospital after the terrible accident that killed her parents.

"If you're digging into the dark side of the human psyche and all the different experiences we go through, and as women we go through, you're going to find those things. If you treat them honestly and with respect, you're also going to hit social issues. So I'm not quite sure what the social issues yet that we're dealing with [in season 2]. We're just trying to find some resonance for her character and a new place to push her, to give Krysten something new to play and really push the boundaries of the character," the EP said.

If Jessica's mettle will be tested to its limit, it makes sense that she will stand to lose the support of the people she cherishes above all. Trish (Rachael Taylor) is expected to be a constant presence in her life, but Luke, not so much. It has been rumored that he will return in season 2, but not to continue his romance with Jessica. Their relationship changed when it was revealed that she killed his wife. Jessica was under Kilgrave's control when she did the deed. Luke was heartbroken and they decided to separate soon after.

Meanwhile, Jessica and Trish are expected to continue their investigation on Will Simpson (Wil Traval) and the IGH. As seen in spoilers, the heroine may discover what her secret connection is to the organization that financed all the operations she had years ago.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is rumored to air sometime in 2018.