'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Meets a Psionic Villain

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Ingrid is Jessica's latest enemy in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Netflix has found the actress who will play Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) biggest enemy in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Variety reported that "Twilight" actress Leah Gibson has been tapped to play the role of Ingrid, a nurse with a street-wise attitude. Speculations are rife that the character is the same Ingrid with the evil alter ego named Typhoid Mary.

Previously, a leaked report revealed that one of the adversaries who Jessica will encounter in the new installment is Typhoid Mary, a villain from "Daredevil." She is described as a violent woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. She reportedly sports three distinct personalities and has psionic powers, including telekinesis and pyrokinesis.

Netflix has yet to comment if Gibson's character is indeed Typhoid Mary, but all clues point to it being true. It looks like Jessica will indeed battle someone who can defeat her without having to lay a finger on her.

Meanwhile, more details have been revealed about the storyline of the new season. Based on the promo photos released, Jessica's past romance will be featured in the upcoming episodes. She is shown kissing and hugging a young man who has not been previously seen in the series. Certain clues indicate that the scene happened in the past. Jessica's hair is way shorter in the images and her style of clothing is not the same.

As much as fans of Jessica and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) are hoping that they will be together again in season 2, spoilers indicate that he has moved on and is happy in the arms of another woman. It looks like Luke is serious in his relationship with Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). He and Jessica will likely remain friends as he helps her, together with the rest of the Defenders, if she needs back-up in her new missions.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.