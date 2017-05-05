'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Meets Crazy Scientist From IGH

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) may be facing off with one of IGH's crazy doctors in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJonesJessica investigates the IGH in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

According to Cinema Blend, one of the potential new characters in the next installment is a male scientist called Dr. Kirby. In his 60s, the doctor is reportedly the mad inventor named Karl Malus in the comics. Malus is part of the IGH, the mysterious organization who financed Jessica's hospital operation when she got in an accident that killed her parents. IGH is also the one that changed Will Simpson (Will Traval) into a mindless super soldier via the super pill.

IGH and Jessica's secret connection is expected to be one of the highlights in season 2. Jessica has a lot of questions about the organization that saved her life. Most of them are predicted to be answered in the upcoming episodes. After she was discharged from the hospital, Jessica discovered that she has superpowers. Speculations posit that the IGH has made her a test subject in one of its experiments. Meeting Dr. Kirby/Karl Malus will lead her one step closer to the mystery surrounding IGH.

Meanwhile, recent spoilers predict that one of the new villains who Jessica will face is Ingrid, aka Typhoid Mary. It has been previously teased that the superhero will be facing several antagonists. Now that Kilgrave (David Tennant) is out of the picture, the showrunners are reportedly planning something new and exciting for Jessica's foes. One of them may be Typhoid Mary, a mutant known in the comics as Daredevil's opponent.

Typhoid Mary is an assassin, with powers of telekinesis and pyrokinesis. She is also a skilled fighter, specializing in hand-to-hand combat. The mutant is more than a match for Jessica. Her sexuality may even start an interesting side story, as apparently, Typhoid Mary is interested in both men and women. Could she be Jessica's future love interest?

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to return in 2018.