'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Not a Hundred Percent Ready to Fight

Jessica continues to deal with her traumatic past in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Previously, it has been revealed that the superhero-turned-private-investigator will still be dealing with the trauma from her past in the new installment. Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg told Esquire that Jessica will carry her old wounds and deal with the pain they bring throughout the upcoming season. Jessica went through a lot in the hands of Kilgrave, the mind-controlling villain brilliantly portrayed by actor David Tennant. However, the executive producer said the heroine will do her best to escape the mental prison she is in.

"She was kind of messed up even before Kilgrave came along and so in Season Two we can explore what's possible for her moving forward. ... The equivalent for us would be if Jessica somehow recovered from the damage that had been done to her. People don't just heal, you don't go through that just to say, 'Oh, he got arrested, he's in jail, I'm OK now.' That trauma is a huge part of who she is now," the EP shared.

With Jessica still not 100 percent well, she needs a lot of support to defeat the bad guys who are coming to take her down. It has been speculated that her Defenders team will have a cameo role in the Netflix series. Jessica may reunite with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka Daredevil, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) after their stint in "The Defenders."

The other show is expected to be released this year before "Jessica Jones." Based on recent reports, Ritter has revealed that the production of the two shows might overlap. She also said that she has been working out a lot in preparation for the upcoming shoot. According to her, she is into boxing nowadays.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.