'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica to Form Ties With Attractive Single Father

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Jessica meets an interesting character in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is set to meet an attractive single dad in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones." Could he be her next love interest?

Spoilers reveal that actor J.R. Ramirez has been tapped to pay the role of Oscar, a single father who is devoted to his little son. He will be the new superintendent in Jessica's building. However, he will try to stay away, even though his kid will be completely fascinated by the heroine. He is scared that trouble will find him and his son if they continue to be associated with her.

According to reports, Ramirez will be a series regular, which means viewers will see more of his storyline in the show. It remains to be seen though if his character and Jessica will be in a romantic relationship.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has expressed her excitement over the actor's addition to the series.

"J.R. is an incredible addition to our cast bringing complex and subtle emotion and humor. He exudes warmth, edge and intelligence, and blends perfectly with our tone," Rosenberg said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Trish (Rachael Taylor) will finally become her superhero alter ego, Hellcat, in the new installment. The promo photos released seem to indicate that Jessica's adoptive sister is ready to embrace her other persona. In the images, Trish is shown coming to Malcolm Ducasse's (Eka Darville) aid while he is being mugged. The blonde is also reportedly wearing the blue and yellow combination of Hellcat.

Hellcat is a vigilante with athletic capabilities and psychic powers. In the comics, she was a member of the Defenders and the Avengers. There have been a lot of talks on Trish's transformation circulating in the web, and many believe that she will become Hellcat in season 2 to be able to help Jessica in her future missions.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.