'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica to Go Rogue?

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is not looking her svelte self in the new promo photos released for the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJonesJessica continues to deal with her traumatic past in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

As per Comicbook, the heroine is not sporting her usual black leather jacket in the clips. Instead, she has on a loose black and white coat with a 'The Rolling Stones' patch near the breast pocket and a distressed pair of jeans.

Although Jessica still wears the typical black boots, with the new pair looking more rugged than the old ones, the irregular outfit combination is distinctly different from her previous sleek style. This fueled speculations that Jessica is up to something and that it may have something to do with her obsession with learning more about her past. Could it be that she is going rogue?

In contrast with Jessica's boyish outfit, Trish (Rachael Taylor) is resplendent as she wears a short golden dress and matching heels. It is difficult to imagine a scenario where both of their attires will work. There is a photo, though, where Jessica is shown in front of an ATM with wads of bills in her hand. She is looking at some with censure as she tried to get the other bills littered on the ground.

It has been previously teased that Jessica will be far from being okay in season 2. Although Kilgrave (David Tennant) is technically gone, she will continue to experience the effects of his mind control.

Some time ago, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said that Jessica would still be a flawed heroine.

"She ends in a very different place than she started off. She's still going to be Jessica Jones — that is not going to change. She will continue to drink and make mistakes, and accidentally drop people onto train tracks, but something has changed for her by the end of this season, and I'd just love to explore that in the second season," the EP teased in a 2015 interview with Deadline.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.