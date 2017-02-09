'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica Views Trish as Rival?

Rivalry appears to be brewing between best friends and adoptive sisters Trish (Rachael Taylor) and Jessica (Krysten Ritter) in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Fans of the Netflix series are curious about the kind of storyline the new installment will have regarding the two main female characters. Previously, executive producer Melissa Rosenberg hinted in an interview that Trish and Jessica's relationship would be tested. With Trish becoming an "equal partner" for Jessica, things are bound to get tense as they adjust to their new dynamics. Trish has made no secret of the fact that she is envious of Jessica's powers. The brunette, on the other hand, wishes she would experience something "normal" in her life once in a while, just like her adoptive sister.

"There's always this element between them of Trish has everything — beauty, grace, success and she's educated — she has everything you could possibly want, except powers. Jessica has the powers. ... Jess doesn't care about money or fame or any of that; she would never want any of it. But I think she would love to have the normalcy of her life in some way. ... I think if she envies anything in Trish, it would be her generosity," the EP said in an Entertainment Weekly interview.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Trish will start her journey as Hellcat in season 2. If this is true, she can fight alongside her best friend without the other worrying about her safety. Will there be rivalry between them?

Hellcat in the Marvel Comics world honed her skills to become a superhero. She went to Titan for training and joined the Avengers. Afterwards, Hellcat chose to become part of the Defenders.

It has been rumored that the new season of "Jessica Jones" would feature a reunion of Jessica's team. Jessica will first be seen with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in "The Defenders" this year.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.