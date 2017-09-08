'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Kilgrave to Haunt Malcolm

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Kilgrave will be back in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Malcolm (Eka Darville) will experience the power of Kilgrave's (David Tennant) mind control in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Promo photos for the new installment show that the villain is back to make problems for the hero group. This time around, it is not only Jessica (Krysten Ritter) who will be haunted by his evilness, but Malcolm as well. In the images, Kilgrave appeared to be invisible to both the characters. He seems to be controlling them to make them do bad things. Malcolm looked angry and ready to fight Jessica. They appeared to be arguing while Kilgrave egged them on.

It has been previously teased that Tennant will return in season 2. Speculations indicate that he will not be physically present but will bother Jessica as a memory. He could also appear in a flashback. The recent spoilers, however, showed that this may not be the case. Jessica was finally able to breathe easy when they took down Kilgrave last season. She suffered a lot when he took over her body to kill people. The mind-controlling villain was jealous of Jessica's relationship with Luke (Mike Colter), hence he ordered her to kill his wife.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that the storyline in the new installment will focus on Jessica's past. Viewers may finally know what exactly happened that night her parents died in a car crash. Ritter revealed in an interview that the upcoming episodes would show her character at her most vulnerable state. Jessica has been through a lot since the day she lost her family. She continues to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was further aggravated by Kilgrave's power.

"Even in the source material, so much stuff has happened to her. You feel for her ... Every time, you're just like, 'Ugh, she's been through so much.' Yet she still fights. Which is what we love about her," Ritter said in an interview with Bustle.

"The first season was in her head and the second season is in her heart," she added.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.