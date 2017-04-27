'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Darker Turn for New Season

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will up the ante in terms of the tone. The first season was already quite sinister, but things are about to take a more ominous turn.

(Photo: Netflix)Kristen Ritter as Jessica Jones.

"Luke Cage" actor Mike Colter revealed at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo that he and Jessica Jones actress herself, Krysten Ritter, have been talking a lot about the new season.

Based on what the actress said, Colter said that "Jessica Jones" season 2 will be "dark and heavy," as per MCU Exchange. He did not provide any more details though.

According to the abovementioned publication, Colter's knowledge about the new season might also come from a purported involvement in it.

The site explained that the actor might not know much about "Jessica Jones" season 2 because he was only given part of the script in which he is a part of as a recurring character. At the moment, however, there is nothing confirmed yet.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is in the middle of production. The previous season tackled some important social issues as they tackled Jessica's struggle being a victim of rape and domestic violence.

"If you're digging into the dark side of the human psyche and all the different experiences we go through, and as women we go through, you're going to find those things. If you treat them honestly and with respect, you're also going to hit social issues," executive producer Melissa Rosenberg told Entertainment Weekly last year.

"So I'm not quite sure what the social issues yet that we're dealing with [in season 2]. We're just trying to find some resonance for her character and a new place to push her, to give Krysten something new to play and really push the boundaries of the character," she went on to say.

What fans can count on is that "Jessica Jones" season 2 will not feature another Kilgrave (David Tennant) type of character. Instead, there will be more than one antagonist that the heroine will have to deal with.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 has no premiere date yet.