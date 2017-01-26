'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Luke Has No Plans to See Jessica?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Luke Cage (Mike Colter) may still not be prepared to see Jessica (Krysten Ritter) again in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Fans of the Netflix series who are hoping for a reunion of the ex-couple may be in for a disappointment. Recent spoilers claim that Luke's cameo in the show may not happen, as he is "completely exhausted emotionally." Viewers can remember that Luke blames Jessica for what happened to his wife. It was such a shame, as some thought they had something good going between them. With Luke still hurting, he may not want to see the heroine so soon.

Currently, the showrunners have not confirmed if Luke would be featured in the upcoming installment. The fans will still be able to see him and Jessica, though, in "The Defenders," which will air sometime this year. The pair will be joining Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka Daredevil, and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) to form the crime-busting group. Production for the series is ongoing.

Recently, Ritter revealed that she has been filming her scenes about three days a week. She said everything has been a blast and she is looking forward to working with her co-stars again.

"It just feels fun. We're all having a blast. We're all excited to be working together," Ritter told Entertainment Weekly. "It's fun to see their work, how they work, what their style is, what the integrity of their characters are.

She adds, "We're all so invested in our characters that everybody just wants everything to be great."

Filming for "Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to begin shortly after "The Defenders." One of the storylines that the viewers are looking forward to seeing - aside from the Luke romance - is Jessica's connection with her adoptive sister and best friend, Trish (Rachael Taylor). Spoilers also reveal that more of her backstory will be exposed. With Kilgrave (David Tennant) gone, new villains will be rising to challenge Jessica and her allies.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.