'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: More Details To Be Revealed on the Jones' Horrific Accident

More details of Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) past will be revealed in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

In a recent interview with Bustle, Ritter said that viewers would get to understand why her character behaves like she does in the new installment. This suggests that the new storyline may involve some information on the night of the horrific car accident that left her orphaned. Jessica lost her family that night, and when she did, she lost herself. When she woke up in the hospital, a mysterious organization was financing her bills. From then on, Jessica became a pale version of her old self. She has post-traumatic stress disorder, which was further aggravated when she met Kilgrave (David Tennant).

"Even in the source material, so much stuff has happened to her. You feel for her ... Every time, you're just like, 'Ugh, she's been through so much.' Yet she still fights. Which is what we love about her," Ritter said.

"The first season was in her head and the second season is in her heart," she added.

It has already been teased that Tennant would be back in season 2. Screen Rant posited that the mind-controlling villain could appear in a flashback and not torment the heroine any longer. Jessica reportedly does not need another Kilgrave-induced meltdown, especially now that she appears to be fine in the current installment of "The Defenders."

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to Jessica seeing new faces who are expected to have huge effects on her life. One of them is a father and son tandem who she will soon meet.

As for Jessica's love life, she is said to move on from Luke (Mike Colter), whom she had a brief affair with in the last installment. Soon after it was revealed that she was the one who killed his wife, they parted ways. In "The Defenders," Luke was already involved with Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). It does not look like he and Jessica will get together again. There are speculations that she will be involved with an attractive single father mentioned previously.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.