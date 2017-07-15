'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: No Hope for Jessica-Luke Love Story

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Luke has moved on in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Luke (Mike Colter) has moved on from Jessica (Krysten Ritter) in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

According to Movie Pilot, the romance between the Defenders' members has fizzled out. Luke is reportedly in a serious relationship with Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) as evidenced in the set photos from the second installment of "Luke Cage."

In the show "Jessica Jones," Luke and Jessica were once romantically involved until he discovered that she was the one who killed his wife. Jessica had been under the mind control of Kilgrave (David Tennant) at the time and did not know what she was doing.

After learning the truth, Luke shortly distanced himself from Jessica. He eventually forgave her, but there was no way to bring back their relationship. He then became interested in Claire, while Jessica concentrated on getting better.

Spoilers indicate that in season 2, Jessica will continue to deal with her traumatic experience. Viewers will also get to know more about her backstory, especially one aspect of her love life which happened before her parents were killed in an accident.

The recent promo photos show Jessica being embraced and kissed by a bearded young man. Her hair and clothing indicate that the scene was from her past, when everything was still normal in her world. There were no other clues given on the man's identity, but he seemed to be an old boyfriend of hers who she liked a lot, based on her expression.

Meanwhile, other set photos released (via Comicbook) revealed Jessica and Trish (Rachael Taylor) in an interesting scene. The brunette was wearing a loose Letterman-style jacket and distressed jeans. Her adoptive sister, on the other hand, was sporting a gold dress and heels. Jessica was also shown in a defensive mode as she knelt in front of an ATM, holding some bills.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.