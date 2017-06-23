'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: No Nuke for New Installment?

Will Simpson (Wil Traval), aka Nuke, may not be a part of the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Will transforms into Nuke in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Rumors of the character's absence in the Netflix series started when Traval hinted he would be busy filming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." A tweet by the actor expressed his excitement over the upcoming film and stated that he was "gonna be in heaven." It also included hashtags like #DarkPhoenix, #xmen7, #JeanGrey and #EverythingEverything. Thus many fans thought that this was his way of announcing that he would be joining the movie's cast and would no longer be available to shoot for "Jessica Jones." However, Traval made it clear later on that he was not part of the movie.

The chance then of him reprising his role as Will in the Netflix series is reportedly huge. Spoilers claim that his character will play a pivotal role in Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Trish's (Rachael Taylor) mission to expose IGH's criminal activities. Will's transformation as Nuke, the mysterious organization's super soldier, is being expected in season 2.

After ingesting the super pills that were meant to change his strength and personality, Will will no longer be the same man who fought alongside Jessica against Kilgrave (David Tennant). He will be more aggressive, a slave to his own desire to dominate and kill anyone who stands in his way. Jessica and Trish are expected to fight him and both are determined to stop the IGH from succeeding in its plan to create an army of super soldiers.

Jessica is also on a personal mission. She wants to find out more about the organization who financed her operations when she was involved in a terrible accident in the past. The IGH may hold the answers to her questions regarding her powers. Trish will do everything to help her best friend and adoptive sister, even if it means going against her ex-lover.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is rumored to air sometime in 2018.