'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Who is Jessica's Mystery Man?

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Jessica has a new man in the next season of "Jessica Jones."

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is romancing an attractive man in the new promo photos released for the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones," and he is not Luke (Mike Colter).

More details on the Netflix series' new installment has been revealed, and it looks like Jessica will have a new love interest.

Movie Pilot posits, though, that the man whom the heroine is kissing in the photos is actually from her past. The scene seems like a flashback of some sort, where Jessica has yet to experience losing her family and being defeated by depression.

A trip to the past will give viewers a longer glimpse of Jessica's life before her tragic transformation to a flawed heroine.

Aside from her happy countenance in the images, she is shown sporting shorter hair. Her choice of clothing is also more casual and less dark than the usual leather jacket and boots she wears in the present timeline.

As for the identity of the mystery guy, the site offers three options.

The man may reportedly be Peter Parker, aka Spiderman, who was Jessica's big crush during her teenage years.

The second option is that he is Clay Quartermain from the comics. Quartermain was a member of the U.S. Air Force before joining S.H.I.E.L.D. This suggests that a crossover between "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the other Marvel Netflix shows may be in order.

The man in the photo, however, bears little resemblance to Quartermain, which leads to the third hypothesis that he is an entirely new character.

Many fans are looking forward to the events that will take place in season 2, especially since Netflix has been recently releasing set photos that tease about a scene where Jessica can be seen at an ATM machine, holding a bunch of bills. Her outfit is slightly different than her regular ones because instead of a leather jacket, she has on a black and white one with the famed 'The Rolling Stones' patch. There is also a shot of her with Trish (Rachael Taylor), who is wearing a sparkly, golden number and matching high heels.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air in 2018.