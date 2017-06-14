Jessica Simpson Pregnancy Rumors 2017: Singer Denies Being Pregnant with 3rd Child

There are rumors circulating that American singer, actress and businesswoman Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child. However, in a recent interview, Simpson shot down the rumors.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniThere are rumors that Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child.

Simpson and her sister, Ashlee, attended the bohemian-themed wedding of Diana Ross's son, Ross Naess, with Kimberly Ryan at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Goleta, California last Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Simpson's appearance at Naess's wedding was what sparked speculations of the singer-actress being pregnant with a third child with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson.

Radar Online pointed out that Simpson appeared to have a baby bump under her bohemian-styled dress.

However, an earlier interview with Simpson on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" debunks the rumors of her being pregnant.

Simpson came to the show to make an exciting announcement, which made the host suspect that she was about to announce her third pregnancy. But Simpson denied that she was pregnant.

"I'm not pregnant on your show!" Simpson exclaimed.

"Are you sure that you're not pregnant? I heard that you were," DeGeneres followed up.

"We had an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus," Simpson confirmed.

The host continued to tease that Simpson only appears on her show when she's pregnant. But Simpson said that she and her husband are just enjoying the time that they can spend together.

Simpson has a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son with Johnson.

Aside from spending quality time with her husband and kids, Simpson is also busy thriving on the fashion industry with her billion-dollar business. The singer-actress is also making a comeback in the music industry, as she reveals that she already has 39 songs written.

Simpson also said that she's very pleased with her work, and that she'll play her songs for the host sometime.