'Jigsaw' Movie News: Eighth 'Saw' Film Gets New Poster Ahead of Comic-Con

Facebook/Saw A promotional photo of the upcoming movie "Jigsaw" of the "Saw" film franchise.

The upcoming "Saw" film titled "Jigsaw" has just received a new poster ahead of this year's Comic-Con, which will be held in San Diego, California. Directors Peter and Michael Spierig will also be present at the event to give more details about the film at the "Reinventing Horror" panel, which will take place on Friday, July 21, at 5 p.m. local time.

Actor Tobin Bell will also be present at the event to sign autographs for eager fans. The franchise has already registered $873 million in box office earnings for Lionsgate — certainly nothing to scoff at considering the film's humble beginnings and budget.

There is currently no details on whether the film will hold previews at the San Diego event. It would be unsurprising given the stuff that Lionsgate pulled off at last year's Comic-Con, with a showcase of its thriller "Nerve" and the unexpected reveal that their September film "The Woods" was in fact a "Blair Witch" sequel.

An official poster was also released just last week. Paying homage to the titular character's penchant for making masks, the poster prominently displays such an object which appears to be the head of a horse. Of course, those familiar with the franchise know there are bound to the human parts somewhere in the grisly mask.

The eighth installment of the franchise, "Saw: Legacy," was officially rechristened "Jigsaw" last month. The film is set come out just days before Halloween which will certainly cause a high number of "Saw"-inspired costumes roaming the streets and clubs come Halloween night.

The company has certainly made it big with horror films, considering the low budgets of the films. Even the likes of "Saw 6" which was the least earning film of the franchise was still a financial success, thanks to its $11 million budget.

"Jigsaw" is set to be released on Oct. 27.