Jihadi Fighting Deportation From Britain Awarded £250,000 in Legal Aid

A Jordanian terrorist has been awarded more than £250,000 ($318,000) for legal aid from taxpayers' money to help in his fight against deportation from the United Kingdom despite having been caught with jihadi manuals on attacking nightclubs and airports. He argued that deporting him will violate his human rights.

The extremist, who cannot be named, came to England illegally in the months after the 9/11 attacks as a "sleeper agent" for a group linked to the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization. He filed for asylum by pretending to have fled the Middle East for fear of his life, Daily Mail reported.

The terrorist was due to be deported after his claim was dismissed, but he has managed to remain in Britain and evaded authorities by using a fake identity. He was even given a council house with his wife and claimed at least £100,000 ($127,473.50) in benefits.

He was arrested after the bank tipped off authorities about unusual activity in his account. Police who raided his home found terror manuals with instructions on how to carry out a bombing on "suitable targets" such as airports and nightclubs. There was also an instruction on how to set up a homegrown terror cell.

But the jihadi claims deporting him would be a breach of his human rights because he is likely to be tortured if he returns to Jordan. Article 3 of U.K.'s Human Rights Act forbids deporting an illegal alien who is at risk of being tortured or subjected to ill-treatment in their destination country.

The terrorist was convicted of six counts of possessing material for a purpose connected with terrorism and was sentenced to nine years in prison but was released after serving five years. His appeal to the courts led to his awarding of £253,000 to help him stay in the U.K.

The subject is the latest terrorist who had been granted legal assistance by U.K. law. Last week, two convicted terrorists — a Belgian national and an asylum seeker from Somalia — received more than £400,000 ($509,894) in legal aid to fight their charges. Both are Islamic State supporters.