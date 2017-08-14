Jill and Derick Dillard News: Couple Confirms End of Central America Mission; Fans Fear New Baby's Health Is One Reason

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On."

Jill and Derick Dillard recently announced they were ending their Central America mission to go back and live in Arkansas. While they cited several reasons behind their decision, some fans are now worried that the couple's new baby might be having some health issues that forced the family to move back to the United States.

The couple shared on their family blog a new post titled "New Direction in Ministry." In it, Jill and Derick explained why they were ending their mission.

The couple wrote: "During our time working with SOS Ministries over the past 2 years, we have witnessed God transforming the lives of many involved in the gang community and positively influencing the lives of young people for the sake of the Kingdom."

The couple also said that the work they had started in their mission, which included "community development, skills training, sports outreach, and local church ministry," were "strong foundations" and they "believe the Lord will continue to grow for many years to come."

However, the couple did not provide any specific reason as to what really prompted them to go back to Arkansas. The Dillards only mentioned: "Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family's full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being."

Not providing a reason of their sudden return has led some fans to think that something worrisome could have happened to the family, particularly to their new baby Samuel, according to Blasting News.

Meanwhile, another reason some consider is that the Dillards could have realized their mission site was not the safest place for them, especially for their children. Reports recalled that the Dillards had mourned for their friend who had been murdered in Central America just before Jill gave birth.

However, it is best to treat these speculations with caution as the Dillards have not yet addressed these rumors yet.

Meanwhile, the Dillards are expected to be back with the Duggar clan once "Counting On" returns on Sept. 11 on TLC. There is a chance the couple will provide more insight on their decision to end their missionary duties in one of the episodes to come.