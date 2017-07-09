Jill Dillard Baby News: 'Counting On' Star Gives Birth to Second Baby

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/DERICK DILLARD) Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard smile at the camera together with their first-born son, Israel David.

Jill and Derick Dillard have officially welcomed their second child — a baby boy they named Samuel Scott, the Duggar family announced on their website.

Weighing at 9 lbs, 10 oz and is 22-inches long, baby Samuel Scott was delivered via C-section Saturday, July 8, at 1:02 p.m. after Jill went into 40 hours of labor.

The Duggar family thanked fans for being one with them in another important chapter in the growing Dillard clan's lives:

Thank you so for your prayers. We are so happy to welcome another sweet grandbaby and know that Israel is going to be a perfect big brother!

Israel is, of course, Jill and Derick's firstborn who they had back in April 2015, almost a year after the couple tied the knot.

A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Derick took to Instagram to post his first photo with baby Samuel Scott and promised in a heartfelt caption to post more photos of the little one in the coming days.

Jill and I are so blessed to welcome our second child, Samuel Scott Dillard! 9 lbs 10 oz and 22 in long! Mom and baby Sam are doing well! Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement!

It was back in December when the Dillard couple first announced they were having a second child. Both were excited about expanding their little family. They told People Magazine at that time:

Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!

It was, however, in January early this year that Jill and Derick revealed that they were having another boy.