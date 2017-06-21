Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival

It truly is a special and fun-filled day for the Dillard family as Jill and Derick celebrate their third wedding anniversary. The couple got married on June 21, 2014, a union that was immediately blessed with a son, Israel. But it seems the blessings just keep coming to the Dillards as it was previously announced that the couple is expecting another baby to join their loving family.

Instagram/jillmdillardThe couple got married on June 21, 2014.

The couple was quick to share all the things they did for their wedding anniversary but before that, Jill first posted a picture of Derick on Instagram with their son Israel, captioned with a warm message for her husband on Father's Day.

It seems that Instagram is the couple's favorite platform of communication as they once again took to the social media site to share the details of their wedding anniversary activities. Dubbed by Jill as a "joint anniversary/babymoon getaway trip," the couple went sightseeing together, opting for a cave tour in Branson, Missouri. The two also enjoyed a romantic dinner at the Olive Garden, with Derick posting a picture of the two at the restaurant on Instagram.

Instagram/jillmdillard The couple opted to go sightseeing in a joint anniversary/babymoon getaway trip.

The couple is just a few weeks away from welcoming another member to their family. Thankfully, they didn't need to wait till after the baby's birth to reveal what name they have chosen for the latest addition to their family. Through their personal website, Jill shared that baby no. 2 will bear the name Samuel Scott Dillard.

While the couple has been parents for two years now, they admitted in an interview in TLC (via People) that they still are yet to get the hang of parenthood.

"You learn things as you go along. We're far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick's mom, my mom. We're always asking questions of other people." Jill admitted.