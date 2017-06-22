Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard News: 'Counting On' Couple Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary

"Counting On" reality-TV stars Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard recently headed to Olive Garden to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Facebook/Duggar FamilyDerick Dillard and Jillian Duggar recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

It seems as if it were only yesterday when Duggar and Dillar tied the knot in the former's hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. However, it has been learned that the "Counting On" couple has already been married for three years after Dillard shared a photo of him and his wife taken at Olive Garden last June 19, showing their simple way of celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity," he wrote. "I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary," was Dillard's caption on the said photo uploaded on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, many followers of the couple are already looking forward to the birth of their second child next month. To recall, the two announced earlier that Duggar was pregnant with their second baby, which is another baby boy, and that their eldest child, Israel, will be a big brother soon.

"Israel didn't really understand what was happening but he's just excited because other people are excited, so he's just excited about his new little baby brother," Dillard said back in January.

While their second son has not been born yet, Dillard and Duggar revealed in their family's official blog post earlier this month that they have already chosen a name for their next bundle of joy: Samuel Scott Dillard.

"We can't wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!" went the post accompanied by a photo of the couple and their two-year-old son.

In a "Counting On" episode last April, Duggar said that she and Dillard have yet to master any parenting skill. However, with tips from her mom and mother-in-law, she and her husband successfully managed as first-time parents. With all the parenting lessons the couple get, it can be said that they are more than ready when Samuel Scott arrives in July.