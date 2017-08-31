Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard News: Couple Shuts Down Fundraising Campaign

( Facebook/Duggar Family) Derick Dillard and Jillian Duggar have been criticized for asking money online.

After getting a poor response from the fans, "Counting On" couple Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have stopped asking for monetary donations that would have been used for the funding of Dillard's enrollment in a church ministry program.

The "Counting On" stars initially launched a fundraising campaign asking for $6,500 to be used for Dillard's enrollment in Cross Church School of Ministry (CCSM), a program that would allow him and presumably, Duggar, to continue doing missionary work. However, according to reports, the couple eventually shut down the fundraising campaign after only generating $125 in a span of three days.

Despite shutting down the fundraising campaign, fans could not hold themselves from reminding Duggar and Dillard on how they should act. It has been learned that many took their dismay over the couple's act of soliciting money online to the Duggar's official Facebook page and told the young couple to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas instead and not for themselves.

It is said that Duggar and Dillard are not licensed missionaries, which means that they don't have proper training for their missionary works. They also don't have sponsorship from any religious organization. Because of this, the couple resorts to online solicitations, which does not fall in the good graces of some of their followers. After all, it is perceived that the respective families of the young couple have the financial capacity to support whatever training they need.

Duggar and Dillard announced earlier this month that they are no longer returning to their missionary work in El Salvador, where they spent almost two years of their lives. According to Dillard, the CSSM training that he solicited funds for would have enabled him to go on trips for gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad.

With the fundraising campaign now shut down, it remains to be seen if Dillard pushes through with his CSSM training or not.