Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard News: Couple's Latest Fundraising Project Declined By Pure Charity

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard poses for their TLC's "Counting On"

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard once again experienced another major drawback in their charity mission when their online fundraising petition had been taken down from the Pure Charity website.

In late August, Dillard posted a petition on the crowdfunding website to reveal that he would need some financial support for his and his wife's upcoming mission.

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

"BIG NEWS! For the next year, I will be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry," the father-of-two wrote in his post that is currently unavailable online. "I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me."

He was asking their fans to help him raise as much as $6,500 so they can be able to embark on several Gospel-advancement trips and other humanitarian missions in various places such as the Northwest Arkansas, other parts of North America, as well as other countries around the world.

However, the public was not buying Dillard's new plea since he only received a total of $125 out of his $6,500 goal. This prompted Pure Charity to cancel his petition online.

Some critics reportedly expressed their opinions regarding the couple's online petition. One of them said that it would be better to put their money on their local food bank of the women's shelter since the couple is already earning enough through their show from TLC.

The Duggar-Dillard couple also embarked on a Central American mission two years ago after Jill gave birth to their first-born son David Israel. But they decided to come back to the US this year just before the birth of their new son Samuel Scott in July.

According to the the Dillard's family website, they will no longer accept donations through their Dillard Family Ministries organization. They already sought counsel and guidance that led them to decide to bring their family back to the United States where they will continue their ministry for the meantime.