Jill Duggar Baby Due Date, Latest News: Jill Looks Tired in New Photo, Scheduled to Give Birth in July

After staying in Central America for quite some time, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are back in the United States, a month and a few weeks before their second baby is due to arrive.

FACEBOOK/Counting OnThe Duggar family is featured in 'Jill & Jessa: Counting On.' Season 4 will air sometime summer 2017.

Recently, the Duggar daughter shared a snap of her baby bump as she posed with her mom, Michelle.

The photo, which Jill posted on the Duggar Family's official Instagram account, shows her wearing a black shirt and a white and blue long skirt. The same picture was shared by the parody account of the Evangelical Christian family.

Although Jill looks happy and excited for her baby, some of her fans noted that she looks tired in the photo. In the comments section of the post, one fan wrote, "Poor Jill looks super super tired." Another fan said, "She looks tired beyond her years."

Jill and Derick are about to become parents to their second child in July. Their first child, Israel, is already 2 years old.

The Duggars previously had their own documentary series on TLC which was titled "19 Kids and Counting." However, the network had to cancel the show after one of the siblings, Josh Duggar, got caught up in several scandals, including that of porn addiction and sex abuse.

Despite the show's cancellation, the family managed to return for a spinoff show titled "Counting On." The new series documents the lives of the Duggar daughters, from the time they get courted to the time they get married and have children.

Meanwhile, Derick and Jill recently shared that one of their friends from Central America was murdered. They shared the news on their official blog. According to them, their friend was a fellow Christian whose body was just recently found near a river in the region.

The next season of "Counting On" is set to premiere on June 12 on TLC.