Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Celebrate Being Home after Central American Mission Draws to a Close

The Dillards are back in the U.S. after their mission in Central America concluded.

On Sunday, Jill Duggar-Dillard posted a photo of herself and her husband Derick Dillard on Instagram while on their way to the Cross Church in Arkansas.

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning

The daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from the "19 Kids and Counting" fame mentions in her caption that she is grateful to be back in the country after being relocated in Central America to serve as missionaries since 2015.

The couple also hints about their return to the country on their blog posted on Monday, saying their mission is about to wrap up. "We will only be here a little while longer, before we return to the States to prepare for the birth of our second little one, so please also continue to pray for God's strength and grace to carry on with responsibilities and make the most of the short time left here before our return."

Although the couple reveals that the reason why they opted to be back to the country is due to her upcoming childbirth in July, several rumors claim there might be another reason why the Dillards decided to end their mission as early as now.

According to reports, it could be possible that the Dillards returned home because of the rumored wedding of her younger sister Joy Anna to her fiancé Austin Forsyth that happened over the weekend instead of their original wedding date in October.

But the entire Duggar family remains mum about the rumored wedding, which means it may or may not be true.

Aside from the upcoming baby boy, the Dillards also have a two-year-old son named Israel David who was born in April 2015. Israel was with them when they moved to Central America.