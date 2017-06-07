Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Reveal Baby Name Before 'Counting On' Season 3 Premiere

The second addition to the Duggar-Dillard household finally has a name.

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional picture for the TV series "Counting On."

On their family blog, second-time parents Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced that they will name their upcoming bundle of joy Samuel Scott Dillard. The couple revealed the name with a photo of their family, featuring their eldest son Israel David.

The couple became popular due to the Duggars' former TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting" that centered on the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. They first announced their latest pregnancy in an exclusive interview with People in December 2016, saying that their second child will come out in July.

"Children really are a wonderful blessing from God," the couple stated. "Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

Prior to the pregnancy, the couple went on a mission trip to Central America with their now 2-year-old son. They just returned to the United States in May to prepare for their childbirth and to attend the wedding of Jill's sister Joy Anna to Austin Forsyth.

The Dillards made the baby name announcement just a few days before the premiere of "Counting On" season 3 on TLC on Monday, June 12.

Aside from Jill's pregnancy journey, the third season of "Counting On" is also expected to feature the Joy-Anna's wedding, as well as Jinger Duggar's new experiences as a wife to Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger's highly anticipated pregnancy announcement is also expected to be shown in the series as well.

Other rumored events in the third season of "Counting On" include their brother Joe Duggar's courtship and engagement with Kendra Caldwell.