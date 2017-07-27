Jill Duggar Shares First Official Snap of Baby Samuel

It has been more than two weeks since Jill Duggar Dillard gave birth to baby No. 2 and she's finally sharing him to the world.

INSTAGRAM/JILL DUGGAR Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard take a selfie while headed to church.

On Tuesday, July 25, the "Counting On" star took to Instagram to post the first official picture of her newborn son, Samuel.

Baby Samuel could very well be the definition of the word cute. Dressed in little gray sweatpants and a blue t-shirt complete with a patterned elephant, he is definitely not camera-shy as he is seen waving his hands.

Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤ A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Samuel Scott Dillard was born on Saturday, July 8 at 1:02 p.m., and it took a whole 40 hours of labor before Jill finally gave birth to the bouncing baby boy. Born 22-inches long and weighing nine pounds and 10 ounces, Samuel was born via C-section.

The arrival of Baby Samuel was first announced on the Duggar Family website, where a few shots of Jill, her husband Derick and the latest addition to their family were also posted.

Derick couldn't help but express his happiness over his second child's arrival. He also didn't hesitate in sharing his baby boy to the world as he posted a photo of him with Samuel on Instagram just a day after his birth. Derick also gave an update on the condition of both the baby and his wife, saying they're both doing great.

Aside from Baby Samuel, Jill and Derick are also parents to a 2-year old boy, Israel. Ahead of the "Counting On" star giving birth, it was revealed that Israel was both confused by and excited about his new baby brother.