Jill Duggar Shares Proof That 'Counting On' Star and Her Newborn Son Are Doing Great

"Counting On" fans were worried when Jill Duggar was not seen on photos weeks after she gave birth to her second son, Samuel Scott Dillard. It was unusual for the mother-of-two because she usually shares every detail of her life on social media. This gave rise to speculation that she had post-delivery complications.

FACEBOOK/Counting On A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On."

Thankfully, all worries and fears of the Duggar family's fans banished when Derick Dillard's wife shared a family photo with her and her youngest son looking healthy and happy. She posted the photo on Instagram, along with the caption: "#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom."

Jill shared another photo featuring her husband with Samuel. It was captioned: "This papa @derickdillard is the best at getting bubbles outta gassy tummies ... and this little fella is adorbs!"

The 26-year-old mom delivered Samuel through C-section on July 8 after 70 hours of labor. The newborn baby weighed almost 10 pounds. Jill's previous delivery was also difficult. Her firstborn, Israel David, was born through C-section as well after 40 hours of labor.

With her difficult deliveries, fans are worried that if Jill conceives again, it might be too dangerous for her.

Jill and Derick have two sons to support now. Some fans are afraid that the Dillards might not be able to fulfill their ministry in El Salvador.

According to reports, despite traveling to Central America, the couple failed to get the Southern Baptist Convention's support. They also lack the relevant Bible school credentials required by the International Mission Board.

This means that if the couple returns to their mission work, they will go there on their own expenses. The couple has been accepting donations from supporters and hopefully, it will be enough to sustain them.

Jill has an estimated net worth of $400,000 but her husband is said to be unemployed. Jill reportedly earns $25,000 per "Counting On" episode. Her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been supporting them and they live in a house owned by her father. Nevertheless, most of Jill and Derick's supporters believe that God will see them through.

Meanwhile, Derick, who is a devout Christian, got into a messy exchange with the LGBTQIA community on social media. He experienced backlash after he tweeted, "Transgender is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God." The Twitter post was directed to fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings and her reality show, "I Am Jazz."