Jimmy Fallon Responds to 'Unite the Right' Rally in Charlottesville

Jimmy Fallon took a few minutes of his show to speak out against what happened at the "Unite the Right" rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Facebook/FallonTonight Jimmy Fallon spoke up against the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the late-night host addressed the violent protest that took place in Charlottesville from Aug. 11 to 12. Fallon also criticized President Donald J. Trump for handling the matter loosely.

Fallon began by saying that even though his show isn't a political one, he has a responsibility to "stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being."

"What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else, and you're seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach," Fallon said, clearly becoming emotional over his words.

The host then proceeded to explain the worry he has for his two daughters, who are only 2 and 4 years old. Fallon said that he didn't know how to explain what hate is to his daughters and that they need role models that will show them what's best.

Then, Fallon took a shot at the U.S. president for not taking immediate action over the violent rally.

"The fact that it took the President two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful," Fallon said.

The host said that he thinks the reason why Trump finally spoke out was because people from all sides were addressing the incident.

The president responded to the violence in Charlottesville only on Monday, Aug. 14, when the rally took place the Saturday before, CNN reported.

Fallon then urged his viewers to stand up against what is happening in the country, saying that not doing anything about it is just as bad as supporting it.

The host also reminded his viewers that there are brave people who have risked their lives to stand up against this kind of hate. Fallon then paid tribute to the woman who died as a counter-protester at the "Unite the Right" rally.

"One brave woman in Charlottesville, Heather Heyer, died standing up for what's right at the age of 32," Fallon said.