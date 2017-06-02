Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo News: Fans Cite Proof that Jinger Is Pregnant

After almost seven months of marriage, it looks like Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are finally expecting their first child, according to rumors.

Facebook/countingontlc"Counting On" stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are rumored to be expecting their first child.

A number of fans of the "Counting On" stars are sure that Jinger is already pregnant after the release of a video where the Vuolo couple greeted sister Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth on their wedding day. Many were quick to point out that Jinger was sporting a baby bump.

In February, Jinger told PEOPLE that she and her husband were in no hurry to have a baby and that it would come when the Lord deemed it right. She also said that at the moment, she and Jeremy were enjoying their time together.

Jinger and Jeremy got married in November 2016 and made it clear that they do not use any contraceptives or other "preventative measure" to avoid pregnancy. Speculations claim that she may indeed be pregnant but has yet to tell the public about her condition.

According to IB Times, Jinger's siblings announced that they were expecting their first children a year after their own marriages.

Sister Jill Dillard reportedly announced her good news 90 days after she and husband Derick tied the knot. Meanwhile, Jessa Seewald revealed that she and husband Ben were having a baby five months after their wedding. Josh Duggar's wife Anna gave birth to their eldest child a few weeks past their first wedding anniversary. Even newlywed Joy-Anna reportedly revealed she could not wait to be a mother in a recent interview with Crown of Beauty Magazine

According to reports, Jinger and Jeremy have always been hesitant to discuss their personal life with the media. When asked when they wanted to start a family, the two always answered that they would let the Almighty decide what He wanted for them. Speculations claim though it is likely that the couple will try to hide the pregnancy until such time when they won't be able to conceal it anymore.