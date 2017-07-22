Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Purchase Their First House; Is 'Counting On' Star Pregnant?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have reached another milestone in their lives together as it has been revealed that the two have officially bought their first house.

facebook/countingontlc One of the wedding photos of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

It hasn't been that long since their wedding in November last year but it already looks like the two are suited perfectly for the married life. News regarding the couple buying their first house first broke out when the Duggar Family posted a photo via Instagram congratulating the two for purchasing their new home in Laredo, Texas.

"Congratulations to the Vuolo's on their first home purchase! The couple bought their new 4 bedroom house in Laredo, Texas!" the caption read.

The house that the Vuolos purchased is nearly 1,500 square-feet and was built back in 1998. Furthermore, the lot size is around 6,000 square-feet. But what makes their new home even more interesting is its location. The house is situated less than two miles away from the nearest elementary schools which could mean that the couple is already thinking about having children and growing their family.

Not only that, it has been reported that the house is also near the Grace Community Church, of which Jeremy is a pastor.

It is speculated that Jinger's dad, Jim Bob Duggar, was highly involved in the couple's purchase and provided professional input since he was already an established real estate agent before shooting to fame with their popular reality TV series, "19 Kids and Counting."

When People asked the couple about having kids, Jinger replied that they are just enjoying their time together for now and that if kids do come in the near future, it would be up to God.

However, there have been rumors that TLC star is already pregnant but there have been no confirmations as of late.