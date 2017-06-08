Jinger Duggar News: 'Counting On' Star Fuels Pregnancy Rumors with New Photo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are rumored to be expecting their first child.

The "Counting On" star and her husband have been married for seven months now, but they are still tight-lipped on Jinger's rumored pregnancy. Jeremy recently posted an Instagram photo of him and Jinger, and her outfit further sparked speculations that there's a bun in the oven.

In the image, the couple happily poses with their friend Pastor Michael Mahoney of Grace Community Church in California. Jinger is sporting a long coat over her casual dress and fans suspect that she's using it to cover her baby bump."Only the top [button] is buttoned. It's a bun in the oven!" a fan wrote in the comments.

Aside from the fans, it looks like Jinger's family is also adding to the pregnancy speculations. A teaser for TLC's "Counting On" season 3 shows Jinger's sisters excitedly ask if she's pregnant. They also try to convince her to take a pregnancy test.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Jinger became the subject of pregnancy rumors. Last month, In Touch claimed that fans have spotted the reality star's baby registry on the Buy Buy Baby website. The page has been deleted since, but the due date allegedly read Dec. 16 of this year and the baby's gender was listed as girl.

"Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of 'Counting On.' No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family," a source previously said, according to the publication.

After a brief courtship that began last summer, Jinger and Jeremy got married in November. If the rumors about Jinger's pregnancy are true, she will not be the only pregnant Duggar sister. Jill is expecting her second child with Derick Dillard, while Josh's wife Anna is pregnant with their fifth baby.