Jinger Duggar News: 'Counting On' Star Shares Special Date with Husband, Sparks Birth Control Rumors

Jinger Dugar and husband Jeremy Vuolo are showing the world that they are enjoying their time as a married couple. However, the fact that a baby is not on the way yet has led many of the "Counting On" viewers to speculate if they are trying to avoid getting pregnant.

Recently, Jinger took to Instagram to share a set of photos with her husband, Jeremy, and tell the world about a recent date he took her on.

"He is most thoughtful! He went by the restaurant early in the day and left a bouquet of flowers there so that he could surprise me with them later that evening," she shared.

The married couple had a romantic dinner together, with Jeremy surprising the reality television star with a special dessert.

"Out came a slice of cheesecake, followed by a beautiful bouquet of yellow roses {my favorite color}, and a sweet note from my hubby! I am the most blessed girl in the world! I love you, Jeremy Joseph!" she added.

The couple tied the knot last year in November in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Jinger has recently sparked birth control rumors, considering that the couple has not announced a pregnancy after being married for eight months. While this may not be a big deal to many, it has raised questions for some, considering that Jinger comes from a conservative family that has strong views against birth control.

While there are people who think that she is defying her parents by using birth control, it has resonated with a lot of people as well. A lot of her followers on social media have lauded her for taking some time to enjoy her married life before having kids of her own, especially with the fact that she came from a large family.

The Hollywood Gossip reported about the rumors and a fan named Sue Shacklett Moravec posted in the comments section: "I love that she is able to enjoy married life without getting pregnant the first 20 minutes of her marriage. Whatever the status bc or not it is not our business, those kids have been raising their siblings their whole lives, just happy that she gets to enjoy her independence and her marriage for a while before adding kids to the mix."

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are both featured in TLC's reality series "Counting On," which airs on Monday nights.