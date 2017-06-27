Jinger Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: Duggar Sisters Ask Jinger About Being Pregnant

Pregnancy rumors continue to hound Jinger Duggar-Vuolo since she wed her husband Jeremy Vuolo in September 2016. This time, her sisters were the ones to ask her if she is already expecting their first child.

Facebook/countingontlcOne of the wedding photos of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

During Monday night's episode of TLC's "Counting On" season 3, the 23-year-old reportedly had a FaceTime session with her sisters who she left at home in Arkansas since she and her husband relocated to Laredo, Texas after their wedding.

At the beginning of their video call, Duggar-Vuolo told the cameras what she misses most about her old home with her large family. "I think what I miss most about Arkansas is all my family. Those nights in the girls' room, staying up late and talking to my sisters," she stated.

But after a while, her sisters started grilling her with pregnancy questions. It began when Jill Duggar-Dillard asked her if she is already expecting. Their other sister Jessa Duggar-Seewald told Duggar-Vuolo that she reminded her other sisters not to ask the question, but she admitted in front of the cameras that in their family, it was just a normal question.

Yet it seems like Duggar-Vuolo would like to keep her silence first regarding the pregnancy issue.

But aside from the rumored pregnancy, Duggar-Vuolo once again received numerous criticisms regarding her decision to wear pants and shorts that exposed her knees in public.

Just recently, the reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram where she is seen wearing a pair of tight pants underneath a dress during the visit of her husband's parents in Texas.

Fans of the Duggars know since the "19 Kids and Counting" days that the family's patriarch Jim Bob Duggar discourages his daughters to wear pants. But it seems like Duggar-Vuolo learned to experiment with her wardrobe after being married to Vuolo.

Duggar-Vuolo has yet to talk about the latest set of controversies about her in the upcoming episodes of "Counting On" on TLC that airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.