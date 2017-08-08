Jinger Duggar's Athletic Photo Ignites Rumors of a Rift Between Jim Bob and His Sons-in-Law

Jinger Duggar is looking like she is becoming more of her own person and slowly straying from the conventions of her fundamentalist upbringing. Just recently, the reality star had gotten into shooting some hoops and thankfully, her husband Jeremy Vuolo was there to capture the moment and share it with the world.

facebook/countingontlc One of the wedding photos of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

With her marriage to Jeremy last November 2016, fans have observed a change in the Duggar daughter. The 23-year-old is slowly transitioning away from the lifestyle she was brought up in. Jinger can now be seen wearing pants and even shorts. While this may seem silly to some, it should be remembered that the Duggars have rather conservative and orthodox dress styles.

Baller. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Now, Jinger can be seen playing basketball and in the image shared by Jeremy on Instagram, the "Counting On" star looks like she's attempting to score a three-pointer.

This sudden show of athleticism may even be a way for the couple to further deny those pregnancy rumors surrounding her. But if it's any indication, the couple just bought their first home together so it is likely that they are ready to start a family and a baby may be in the works.

It is believed that Jeremy has played a big role in the change occurring within Jinger, especially with the way she dresses. While Jeremy, who is a pastor, is all about modesty, it looks like he doesn't impose a strict dress code like the Duggars, who require their women to wear long skirts and dresses that cover most of their body.

This could be the reason why rumors are rife that there is a rift forming between Duggar patriarch Jim Bob and his sons-in-law, Jeremy and Ben Seewald. The two are known Calvinists and Jim Bob could be butting heads with them regarding their doctrines.

Calvinists believe in predestination wherein only a few select are chosen by God for salvation, which contradicts Jim Bob's belief that salvation is open to everyone and anyone through the Grace of God.

Is Jim Bob regretting allowing his daughters to marry people outside their family's belief system?