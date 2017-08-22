Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Gets Flak for 'Awful' Behavior in Church

Former soccer player and now pastor Jeremy Vuolo recently received a criticism from one of his social media followers. A fan called out the husband of Jinger Duggar for what he did while inside the church last Sunday.

Vuolo and his wife attended a service delivered by Pastor John MacArthur of the Grace Community Church. Reports stated that Vuolo greatly admires the man, which was probably what prompted him to take a video of MacArthur's sermon on his phone.

Vuolo shared the video on his Instagram and wrote the caption, "Blessed to have the opportunity to sit under the preaching of Pastor John MacArthur."

The followers of the "Counting On" reality TV star mostly thanked him for sharing the video and they also expressed the same admiration for MacArthur. One follower, however, called Vuolo out for his behavior.

"I'm sorry but I think it is awful that you are recording during services," Instagram user kingsnark wrote in the comments. "It's one thing for a service to be recorded and shared professionally online. It's another thing for a person sitting in the audience to film."

The user also called Vuolo's action as "tacky and distracting."

The reality TV star, however, hasn't replied to the criticism and will likely keep it in stride.

A few weeks back, Vuolo also shared a group photo of himself, his wife and his parents Charles and Diana with the famous pastor and his wife, which his followers appreciated.

Meanwhile, Vuolo and Duggar are fast becoming a fan-favorite couple on "Counting On." Viewers are so drawn to the newlyweds because of how in sync they are in their relationship.

When "Counting On" returns on Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC, Vuolo and Duggar will tackle the subject of having their first child together.

Vuolo is seen in the previews exclaiming how much work parenting entails and a producer is heard asking if the couple would like to have kids. Viewers, however, will have to find out their answer when the show returns.