JK Rowling Makes Plea to 'Harry Potter' Fans Following a Crazy Trend

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has an important message for fans of her beloved series. She is pleading to their sensibilities following reports of a rising crazy trend.

Rowling posted a tweet saying that she heard of stories about "Harry Potter" fans purchasing owls as pets. She asked people to stop the practice as it's not ideal in real life.

I've just read a very disturbing story about owls kept as pets. Much like making Horcruxes, this practise belongs in fiction. Please don't. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 25, 2017

A report cited the "Harry Potter effect" as the reason for the increase in the sale and demand of owls in some Asian countries. These owls are not bred for domestication and some are on the endangered species list.

"In the 1990s, when surveying the bird markets, I would typically see one or two owls for sale among the thousands of wild-caught birds on offer," Professor Vincent Nijman, who co-wrote the report said. "Now, returning to those same markets, we can see dozens of owls for sale, all taken from the wild."

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, which is located in the United Kingdom, is staunchly against keeping owls as pets. It cited on its website that this type of bird is not ideal for the home because owls are predatory and might harm kids. Owls also require a specialized diet and living space.

Instead of keeping owls as pets, Rowling recommended sponsoring a bird or owl sanctuary. The author also wanted it clear that the owls in "Harry Potter" do not reflect how the creatures behave in reality.

Meanwhile, Rowling's other fictional work about the private investigator Cormoran Strike debuts as a television adaptation this week. The first of three episodes in the series, "The Cuckoo's Calling," will air on BBC in the United Kingdom and HBO in the United States and Canada.

Rowling is already working on the release of the fourth Cormoran Strike book, which will also be adapted for television by 2018.