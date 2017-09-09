Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Living Together; Fell in Love During 'Mary Magdalene' Filming

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are living together. The actor revealed that he and his "Mary Magdalene" co-star have regular and basic routines as a couple living in Hollywood Hills.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Joaquin Phoenix poses at the premiere of "Inherent Vice" at TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2014.

Phoenix told T Magazine that he and Mara doze off in bed at around 9 p.m. when they're not off filming on location. They spend their down times watching Netflix documentaries and old movies or grab lunch and dinner.

Rumors of Phoenix and Mara dating surfaced last fall when the two were spotted getting cozy on and off the set of "Mary Magdalene" in Italy. Paparazzi photographed the couple hanging out at restaurants to smoke and relax.

Phoenix plays Jesus Christ in "Mary Magdalene" while Mara plays the title role. Sources revealed in February that the two are madly in love with each other. The couple made their first public appearance as a pair at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Phoenix, 42, has not been married nor have any children. He dated "Lord of The Rings" actress Liv Tyler back in the '90s for three years.

Mara, 32, the younger sister of "House of Cards" actress Kate Mara, was in a relationship with film director Charlie McDowell for six years. They broke up in 2016 before she worked with Phoenix on their new film.

Meanwhile, Phoenix said that he agreed to be in "Mary Magdalene for the experience and he was already friends with Mara.

"I was looking for something meaningful," Phoenix said. "[Jesus is] just a man. [Playing him was] just instinct, just a gut feeling," he added.

"Mary Magdalene" is a retelling of "one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history," according to the press release. Chiwetel Ejiofor also stars as Peter and Tahar Rahim plays Judas, while Theo Theodoridis is Lazarus.

"Mary Magdalene" is directed by Garth Davis from a screenplay by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett. The film produced by The Weinstein Company is set for a March 2018 release.