Jodie Whittaker Is the First Female Time Lord in 'Doctor Who'

It has been announced that English actress Jodie Whittaker has been chosen to play the 13th Time Lord, the first ever woman to be given the role since the show's debut. BBC finally made the big reveal after releasing a teaser that was broadcasted at the end of the Wimbledon men's singles final. Whittaker will succeed Peter Capaldi, who has been playing the role since 2013. Capaldi will still be the Time Lord in the much-awaited Christmas special, where Whittaker is expected to be introduced.

The 35-year-old actress previously starred in the ITV crime drama "Broadchurch." She played the role of Beth Latimer, the mother of a murdered boy. After starring in her debut film "Venus" back in 2006, Whittaker took part in several other movies that included "One Day," "Attack the Block" and "St Trinian's."

Many fans have responded positively to the announcement that she had been chosen to play the next Doctor. When asked by The Telegraph about her reaction to being the first female Time Lord, Whittaker said she was overwhelmed.

According to her, getting the role felt incredible for a feminist like her. Whittaker said she was someone who continually challenged herself, and for her, playing the 13th Doctor was surreal. She also told the many viewers of the science fiction series to not feel off about the new Time Lord's gender since this was a pivotal moment for the show.

"I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one," the actress said.

"Doctor Who" season 11 is rumored to air autumn of 2018.