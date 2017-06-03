Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton 2020 Election Rumors: Biden, Clinton Not Running for President

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden recently started a political action committee (PAC), which has led people to speculate that it was a sign of his interest in running in the 2020 elections.

REUTERS/Joshua RobertsFeatued in the image is former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

The group, called American Possibilities, was launched Thursday. It came with a message from Biden that many seemed to have thought to be something akin to an electoral candidate's speech.

A portion of the message said: "This is a time for big dreams and American possibilities. If that's what you believe — and you're ready to help elect folks who believe that, and to support groups and causes that embody that spirit — then I'm asking you to join me today."

However, when CNN Politics reporter and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza sent an email to a Democratic strategist to find out whether or not the launch of American Possibilities is Biden's way of teasing his future candidacy, the response he received said: "No. Question. In. The. Least."

In an earlier interview with the publication, the 74-year-old former vice president was asked if he was planning to run for president in the year 2020, to which he answered: "Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not."

Since leaving the office, Biden has still maintained regular public appearances and has even often criticized the current administration. Biden gave a speech last month in New Hampshire, wherein he also revealed that he has no plans of running, according to NDTV.

As for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, she recently told New York Magazine that she is also not running again in 2020.

"I'm not running for anything. Put me into the equation as somebody who has lived the lessons that people who care about this country should probably pay attention to," she revealed.

After losing the presidency to Donald Trump, Clinton is now working on a new book, which is said to be a collection of essays surrounding her favorite quotations. It is set to be published by Simon & Schuster this fall.