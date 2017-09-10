Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Wedding News: Another 'Counting On' Sibling Ties the Knot

"Counting On" star Joe Duggar is the latest in the ever expanding family to tie the knot.

It has been confirmed by the Duggar family that he and Kendra Caldwell are now married almost four months after they got engaged.

"We are happily married now and just got done with the ceremony," Joseph enthused in a video posted by TLC, via People.

The couple shared that their first kiss, which — as with most Duggar couples — they had at the wedding, was "amazing." "You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away," Joe said.

The 23-year-old groom went on to say that he and 22-year-old Kendra are eager to start their own family and "serve the Lord as we please."

It was at his sister Joy-Anna's wedding to Austin Forsyth back in May that Joe proposed to Kendra after months of courtship. At that time, Joe explained that the Duggars and Kendra's family have become close through church activities and this paved the way for him and Kendra to get to know each other better. At that time, Joe said of Kendra, "She's the best!"

Per People, the young bride looked ever attractive in a "Renee Miller jeweled top with princess skirt," and E! Online reported that Joe started crying when she walked down the aisle.

The best man was Joe's brother Josiah, and he was joined by John David, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James and Justin as the groomsmen.

Kendra's sister Lauren was the maid of honor, along with ten bridesmaids, which include Kendra's mom Christina, and Joe's sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy, Johannah and Jennifer.

"Counting On" airs Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Then, on Monday, Sept. 18, TLC GO will show an early look at the wedding. TLC will air the special day itself next month.