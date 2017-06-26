Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner News: Details About the Pair's Deepening Relationship Revealed

Not all celebrity relationships end up fizzling out, and perhaps the romance shared by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be able to stand the test of time.

Reuters/Toby MelvilleU.S. musician Joe Jonas poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, March 8, 2016. Photograph taken... TOBY MELVILLE March 10, 2016 12:31pm EST

At this point at least, it certainly seems as though the two are deeply in love and are staying that way.

Just recently, a source close to Jonas spoke to People and revealed more information on how the musician feels about Turner.

According to the source, "Joe is taking this relationship very seriously."

The source added that Turner really is someone special to Jonas, as she is "different from other girls he has dated."

It is apparently not just the DNCE vocalist who has grown fonder of Turner as well. The source also revealed that the members of Jonas' family have likewise taken a liking to Turner and that she supposedly seems like "the female equivalent of him."

The relationship between Jonas and Turner has clearly gotten more serious, and apart from spending their free vacation time together just lounging around and relaxing, they have also reportedly taken some time out from their schedules to even attend weddings.

In related news, Turner herself also recently commented on what she does to get ready for date nights with her beau.

To be more specific, Turner talked about how she gets her hair ready just before she goes out on a date.

During an interview with PeopleStyle, Turner revealed that she does not really do much to her hair other than to smooth it out. She added that she is "not one for dressing up."

In contrast, Turner shared that her boyfriend puts more thought and work into what he does with his locks.

It certainly seems as though the two have gotten to know each other quite well since becoming a couple, even learning more about their date night routines.

More news about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner should be made available soon.